Cyprus, a sunny but isolated island, is working hard to boost green energy.

Georgia Mouskou said, as sunlight streamed through her windows, “We have 340 sunny days per year.” “However, in Cyprus, we are still not counting on renewable energies.” Mouskou says she wants to “rent a plot” to install solar panels because her electricity cost is increasing.

Residents of the east Mediterranean island of Mouskou, like those of Mouskou, have seen solar power as an obvious option due to rising energy costs and environmental concerns.

According to the Cyprus Electricity Authority, the number of solar panels has climbed by 16 percent in the last year (EAC).

Cyprus, on the other hand, is still trying to improve its use of renewable energy.

According to Eurostat estimates, solar and wind energy provided only 13.8 percent of the country’s energy in 2019, significantly below the European average of 19.7 percent.

As part of its National Energy and Climate Plan, Cyprus aims to increase its renewable energy share to 23% by 2030.

However, making the switch to green energy is fraught with difficulties.

“The issue is that renewable energy are unpredictable,” said Markos Asprou, an electricity specialist at the KIOS research institute at the University of Cyprus. “You must be able to act in the event of a deficiency.” Cyprus, which is about 800 kilometers (500 miles) from Greece’s mainland, its closest EU neighbor, lacks a local national power network that may save them in an emergency.

A large explosion on a neighboring naval installation damaged the island’s main Vasilikos power facility on the island’s southern coast in 2011.

Cyprus has been experiencing frequent power outages for weeks.

Vasilikos, a 1,478 megawatt oil-fired power plant that runs on imported diesel and heavy fuel, meets roughly two-thirds of Cyprus’ energy demands, putting it among the EU’s worst polluters.

Co-director George Moniatis points to an empty column on his screen in the plant’s control room, signifying the lack of wind energy.

“What if there’s no wind?” he wondered. “It’s quite challenging. We have no choice except to rely on ourselves.” To break free from its isolation, Cyprus agreed to build the EuroAsia Interconnector, a costly project that will connect Cyprus’ power grid with that of Israel and Greece.

Cyprus also inked an agreement with Greece and Egypt in October to transport electricity via lines that connect the three nations.

Aside from Covid-19, the island’s 800,000 residents must deal with an average of four million tourists per year, with the majority arriving during the summer months.

The island's energy demands increase from 300 megawatts in the spring to 1,200 megawatts in the summer.