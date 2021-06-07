Cyberattacks on American businesses will only get worse, says Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Gina Raimondo, the United States Secretary of Commerce, stated that businesses of all sizes and industries across the country should expect cyberattacks to become more common in the future.

Raimondo replied to several cyberattacks on food, gas, television, and water supply firms during the past year on ABC News’ This Week Sunday. George Stephanopoulos, the show’s host, questioned her on how much the federal government should do to “push businesses” to safeguard themselves and their customers’ information.

President Joe Biden, according to Raimondo, is “evaluating all options” for enforcing cybersecurity protection in the private sector.

“The first thing we must acknowledge is that this is the truth, and we must anticipate, as should businesses, that these attacks will continue and, if anything, will intensify. The White House just sent out a broad letter to the business community last week, pushing them to do more,” the US Commerce Secretary told This Week.

One of the benefits of cybersecurity measures, according to Raimondo, is that they are not extremely expensive and can be easily implemented by enterprises of all sizes.

“The only good news is that some very easy steps—two-factor authentication, maintaining correct backups—can be really helpful in thwarting a wide range of these attacks.”

“It is apparent that the private sector, especially small and medium-sized businesses, must be more vigilant, and President Biden has stated that we must do more,” she continued.

The proposed American Jobs Plan, according to Raimondo, aims to “shore up investments” aimed at thwarting cybersecurity assaults across the board.

The commerce secretary told Stephanopoulos that “certain components of the American Jobs Plan provide for expenditures to strengthen up the nation’s cyberinfrastructure.”

“This will be at the top of the president’s agenda when he meets with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and other foreign leaders this week,” she added.

Several Biden administration officials, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, have stated that "extremely malevolent actors" are involved.