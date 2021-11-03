Cutting Methane Emissions Is Crucial To Keeping The Earth Cool.

The vow made by around 100 countries at the COP26 climate conference on Tuesday to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030 could help keep global warming to manageable levels, but scientists say important emitters are missing.

“Methane is one of the gases that we can lower the most swiftly,” stated Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

She went on to say that this will “immediately slow down climate change,” stressing that this powerful greenhouse gas — which absorbs 80 times more solar radiation over short time periods than CO2 — is responsible for around 30% of global warming since the industrial revolution.

The deal was launched in September by the United States and the European Union, and has since been joined by Canada, Brazil, South Korea, Japan, Colombia, and Argentina, among others.

The 100-plus countries that have joined the Worldwide Methane Pledge are responsible for almost 40% of global emissions of the odourless, invisible gas.

“This is a historic moment, this is significant,” Fatih Birol, the chairman of the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA), said, calculating that meeting the goal would cancel out the equivalent of all the world’s ships, planes, and other vehicles’ greenhouse gas emissions.

“Today’s pledge… would cut global warming by approximately a third of a degree Celsius by 2045,” said Joanna Haigh, an emeritus professor of atmospheric physics at Imperial College London.

Following CO2, methane (CH4) is the gas most responsible for global warming. While it has a shorter lifetime in the atmosphere than CO2, it is 29 times more potent over 100 years and 82 times more toxic over 20 years.

Human-caused sources are essentially separated into two categories: natural gas leaks, coal mining, and landfills on one hand, and rice paddies, livestock, and manure processing on the other.

The amount of CH4 in the atmosphere is at its greatest level in at least 800,000 years.

Reducing the amount of methane released into the atmosphere would quickly decrease increasing temperatures and help bridge the so-called emissions gap between the 1.5°C target set by the Paris Agreement and the 2.7°C we’re on track to hit even if all nations keep their carbon-cutting obligations.

According to the UN Environment Programme, the reductions intended can be achieved with existing technologies.

The oil and gas industry, which ranks second in terms of methane emissions after agriculture, has the greatest potential for rapid reductions, particularly through the detection and repair of gas leaks during production and transportation.

