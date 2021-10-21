Customs Chief: Australian Rock Lobsters Are a Security Threat to Hong Kong.

The smuggling of Australian rock lobsters into mainland China is a national security issue, according to Hong Kong’s new customs chief, who promised to crack down.

Lobsters are one of a handful of Australian items whose imports have been limited by China as the two nations’ ties have deteriorated.

In mainland China, however, they remain a cherished and highly sought-after delicacy.

Imports of Australian rock lobsters to Hong Kong, which has no limitations on the crustaceans, have skyrocketed in recent years, with concerns that the vast majority of the crabs end up on mainland tables.

On Thursday, Louise Ho was named the city’s new customs commissioner, making her the first woman in the role.

She highlighted why lobsters were one of her top priorities when it came to protecting China’s national security during her first press conference.

“On the surface, smuggling lobsters appears to be a simple affair, but these acts jeopardize our country’s trade sanctions against Australia,” Ho told reporters.

“Stopping lobster smuggling is a critical aspect of preserving national security, therefore we’ll go after it aggressively.”

For years, smuggling goods by speedboat has been a pillar of the triad organized criminal organizations operating on both sides of the border, but during the coronavirus outbreak, the phenomenon has exploded.

After a marine officer was slain last month when her vessel was rammed by smugglers following a high-speed chase, police launched an investigation.

Lobsters are only one of several in-demand items smuggled into China by gangs.

Everything from designer watches, purses, and shoes to endangered animal parts, cosmetics, wines, whiskey, and cigars have been seized in recent speedboat smuggling operations.

Last week, officials in Hong Kong and the mainland confiscated 5,300 kg of smuggled Australian lobsters worth $540,000 and arrested 13 people.

According to Bloomberg, Hong Kong has surpassed the United States as the world’s leading importer of Australian lobsters, with monthly commerce increasing by more than 2,000 percent from October to April.

Customs officials, according to Ho, will vigorously restrict the entrance of anti-government propaganda at the border, even if the content appears to be harmless.

Following two years of massive and often violent democracy protests in Hong Kong, China has retaliated.

Last year, it enacted a national security law that criminalizes much criticism and allows authorities to pursue anything considered a threat to China.