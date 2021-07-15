‘Cryptocurrency Is an Inherently Right-Wing Technology,’ says Dogecoin co-creator.

“Cryptocurrency is an intrinsically right-wing technology,” according to Jackson Palmer, co-creator of Dogecoin.

“After years of research, I believe that cryptocurrency is an inherently right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology designed primarily to amplify the wealth of its proponents through a combination of tax avoidance, reduced regulatory oversight, and artificially enforced scarcity,” Palmer wrote on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

“Despite claims of ‘decentralization,’ the cryptocurrency sector is controlled by a powerful cartel of affluent personalities who, over time, have evolved to include many of the same institutions related to the existing centralized financial system they ostensibly set out to replace,” he stated.

Palmer went on to suggest that the cryptocurrency sector employs “shady business ties, bought influencers, and pay-for-play media sources” to instill a cult-like conviction in the currency’s ability to “become rich quick.” He went on to say that this allows the sector to “take additional money from the financially desperate and inexperienced.”

He went on to say that the industry’s use of technology makes it impossible for others to audit, tax, or regulate it in ways that would avoid corruption, fraud, and inequality. He wrote, “This is the type of destructive “free for all” capitalism that Bitcoin has been architected to enable since its start.”

Palmer also stated that he no longer participates in public debates about cryptocurrencies because prominent business executives and retailers will “smear” any “modest critique” of the technology rather than engage in a “good-faith debate” or “grounded conversation,” according to Palmer.

While he believes that new technology has the potential to improve the world, he also believes that it cannot do so if it is “decoupled from its inherent politics or sociological consequences.”

The Dogecoin cryptocurrency was created as a joke by Palmer and Billy Markus in 2013. The two software developers wanted to make a joke on cryptocurrencies, so they named the currency after a popular meme called “Doge.” The meme takes a photograph of Kabosu, a real Japanese Shiba Inu dog, and overlays broken English exclamations in colorful Comic Sans font on top of it, generally to show amusement or discomfort.

Dogecoin was created to be readily available, unlike other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, which were created to only be available in restricted quantities. According to Coinbase, one of the top five cryptocurrency trade websites in the United States, about 10,000 new Dogecoins are mined every minute.

