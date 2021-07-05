Crying Dolphin Rescued in Delaware After Getting Stuck on Rocks

On Sunday, a group of rescuers rescued a juvenile dolphin that had become trapped on some rocks near Delaware.

At before 10:30 a.m., someone found the three-foot-long dolphin trapped on the shore at Battery Park in New Castle.

When the tide went out, the dolphin became stranded in the rocks, according to John McDerby, captain of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s National Resources Police.

When they came, the dolphin was crying, according to the person who initially observed it. While dolphins do not cry tears like humans, they do make concerned noises when they are in a stressful circumstance.

Before staff from the Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR), a Delaware non-profit that rescues and cares for marine animals, arrived, officials from the New Castle-based Good Will Fire Company, New Castle City Police, and Delaware Natural Resources Police responded to the scene.

To keep the dolphin secure, rescuers cordoned off the area and built up a tent around it. To keep the animal cool, they wrapped it in wet towels and poured water over it.

MERR authorities eventually arrived and securely removed the dolphin from the park. The cat is presently at the MERR facility in Lewes, Delaware, where it will be cared for.

MERR staff are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to aid stranded whales, dolphins, porpoises, whales, and sea turtles.

According to the non-website, profit’s “MERR’s trained team of responders offers veterinary care for ill and injured marine creatures, easing suffering and assisting them in receiving the care they need to heal and recover.”

The group also helps with marine animal studies by doing necropsies (animal autopsies) and collecting other types of biological data.

The little dolphin rescued in Delaware isn’t the only one who has recently been discovered in a dangerous condition.

A dolphin was spotted swimming off the coast of South Carolina in June with a significant portion of its back missing, possibly as a consequence of a shark bite.

“We believe this dolphin was the victim of a shark attack,” says a South Carolina non-profit. This is a condensed version of the information.