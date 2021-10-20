Criminal gangs terrorize Haiti as their numbers and power grow.

The kidnapping of 17 US and Canadian missionaries and their families in the Haitian capital last week in broad daylight revealed criminal gangs’ growing grasp on the country, exacerbated by a deep political crisis and the justice system’s weakness.

Kidnapping cases have more than doubled in the last year as gangs have grown more numerous and powerful, leaving an already understaffed police department unable to keep up.

According to Haitian officials, members of the brazen 400 Mawozo gang demanded $17 million for the release of the missionaries and their families in the most recent kidnapping on Saturday outside Port-au-Prince.

According to the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, a Haitian civil society organization, there were more than 600 kidnappings for ransom in the first three quarters of 2021, compared to 231 in the same period previous year.

In recent years, gangs have gained a stronger grip on the country. According to Marie-Yol?ne Gilles of the Je Klere Foundation, a human rights organization, more than 150 criminal gangs, some of them previously dormant, were identified in the Caribbean country in 2019.

They are now too numerous to count, according to Gilles, who added that “one armed man is present in each area to serve as the leader.”

Due to the lack of investigations into the beneficiaries of ransom money, Haiti is trapped in a vicious circle in which payoffs only enable gangs thrive.

Gilles says he has half a million dollars here and a million dollars there. “That’s cash! Where is it tucked away?” Officially, 16,000 police officers patrol the 11 million people who call Haiti home.

However, the police force is far smaller in actuality.

Some agents are assigned to protect public and private people, while others have simply resigned and moved abroad in search of a brighter future.

According to Marie-Rosy Auguste Ducena of the National Human Rights Defense Network, the police force is grossly under-equipped and unprepared to deal with gangs that have a veritable “war arsenal” that they are glad to flaunt in films on social media.

This not only generates a “climate of terror” in the community, but it also makes it plain to the police that “every time they have to confront them, they risk dying,” according to Ducena.

According to the Center for Analysis and Research on Human Rights, 37 police officers have died in the line of duty this year, up from 28 last year.

A year ago, the United Nations mission in Haiti urged the government to prosecute those responsible for kidnappings.