Create Your Own Time Capsule To Follow The Spacecraft’s Journey With NASA’s Lucy Mission.

Are you looking for a way to get involved in NASA’s Lucy mission? Lucy’s creators are encouraging individuals to build their own time capsules to accompany the spacecraft on its mission.

NASA has been experimenting with new approaches to engage people in its critical missions. Last month, NASA released “First Woman: NASA’s Promise for Humanity,” an interactive graphic novel designed to inspire the Artemis generation of space explorers.

NASA announced on Monday that anyone can join a new mission to follow the Lucy spacecraft on its 12-year mission to examine one main belt asteroid and seven Trojan asteroids. The Lucy mission team has urged individuals to make their own time capsules, similar to the one that will be launched on Oct. 16 by the Lucy spacecraft.

The spacecraft’s time capsule is in the shape of a plaque that includes messages for future travelers. It was mounted on the spacecraft in July and offers messages of wisdom, joy, and inspiration for future visitors.

Carl Sagan, Martin Luther King, Jr., Amanda Gorman, and even members of the Beatles, whose song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” inspired the spacecraft’s name, have messages and phrases on it. It also includes a representation of the Solar System on the day of its planned launch.

Make a Lucy time capsule of your own.

Of course, those who make their own time capsules don’t have to make their own plaque. They can simply save their memories in a simple box or container, whether it’s a photo of a pet, a beloved pair of sweatpants, or even a note to themselves.

The agency asked, “What items, sounds, ideas, or words will serve as memories for you and your family while Lucy carries out its job into the next decade?”

The goal is to launch some significant artifacts into orbit that will jog people’s memory of this particular period. People can look back on their time capsules throughout Lucy’s significant milestones and even add new items to them as the quest progresses over the next decade.

“We’ll be taking a journey down memory lane for each of the Lucy mission milestones and asteroid contacts, and we invite you to join us,” NASA added. “Take another look at your #LucyTimeCapsule. What has changed about you? What has changed in the world? What has been constant? What will you be doing? Brief News from Washington Newsday.