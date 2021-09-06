Create the ideal tech travel bag by including accessories for all of your devices.

A tiny bag with all of your tech supplies, such as cords, chargers, and adapters, is a must-have life hack. It’s a nice feeling to know where all of your device bits are stored and that they’re conveniently accessible.

I’ve written a lot about different tech pouches in the past, and I love the idea of making the ultimate accessory bag. The ultimate goal is to leave with a tiny bag that you can take at any time and feel confident that it contains everything you need to charge your gadgets.

There is no perfect way to pack a tech pouch because people carry so many different devices, but I’ve prepared a list of small and efficient options below. Some people will require more Lightning Cables than USB-C Cables, and some will not require an Apple Watch charger, but the ultimate goal is to carry the fewest accessories possible with a wide range of applications.

To further that purpose, I look for variety and comprehensiveness in these selections. You should be able to work for a few hours at Starbucks or travel for a week with your gadgets pouch. It should have everything you require. That means you can use the same wire to charge headphones and a laptop. Also, being able to bring along a couple dongles/adapters for when you need them.

For less than $20,

Many of the essentials should be covered by these low-cost accessories. Even if you could potentially charge a laptop, iPad, Android phone, and noise-canceling headphones with a single USB-C cable, you should have at least two on hand in case several devices need to be charged at the same time. I would suggest two different lengths.

You’ll note that I’ve included a 6-inch cable in my list. A long cord isn’t normally required if you’re utilizing an external battery pack. A short cord also saves room in a pouch, which is beneficial.

The Elevation GoStand is a travel-friendly solution to prop up a phone or small tablet. If you have an iPhone, you should also consider investing in a Lightning Adapter for wired headphones to cover all bases.

