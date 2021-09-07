COVID Spread Accelerating in These US States, Fueled by Delta Variant

According to a recent graph, the rate of people becoming infected with COVID is increasing rather than decreasing in more states.

The graph, created by medical news outlet Stat, calculates the rate of weekly case acceleration each state using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Johns Hopkins University, and Our World in Data.

COVID is slowing in 14 states, including Oklahoma, North Carolina, Florida, California, and Mississippi, according to the report.

If a state’s rate is more than zero, cases accelerate, and if it is less than zero, cases decelerate. The rate is -2.58 in Mississippi, where cases appear to be slowing dramatically.

In Louisiana, cases are also rapidly declining, while Stat points out that the state is still recovering from Hurricane Ida, so these numbers may be pushed downward.

Cases are speeding up in other places. With a rate of around 2.69, West Virginia has by far the highest rate of COVID case acceleration in the United States, according to the graph. With a rate of 1.68, South Dakota is the state with the second-highest rate of acceleration.

North Dakota is in second place, followed by Ohio, Wyoming, and Montana, all of which have an acceleration rate of more than one.

Rather of looking at case numbers, the graph provides an alternate method to see how COVID is progressing in the United States.

According to CDC data, Texas has reported more COVID cases than any other state in the last seven days, with 128,131 cases as of September 4.

However, according to the Stat graph, the state has a comparatively low rate of case acceleration, at 0.39.

Hawaii, Alaska, Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee are among the states where COVID instances are increasing.

Meanwhile, according to The New York Times and NBC News, the United States as a whole has reported 40,000,000 cumulative instances of COVID since the outbreak began.

The CDC’s total was fewer than 40,000,000 as of 3 a.m. EDT on Tuesday morning, although case reporting has been suspended since Sunday to commemorate Labor Day. Updates from the CDC are likely to resume later on Tuesday.

COVID's Delta variation remains the most prevalent in the United States, according to CDC genomic sequencing data from late August.