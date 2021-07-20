Covid Recovery Will Push Emissions to All-Time Highs, Says IEA

According to the International Energy Agency, carbon emissions are on track to reach an all-time high by 2023, with only 2% of pandemic recovery funds going to sustainable energy.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, countries have contributed more over $16 trillion (14 trillion euros) in economic support, largely in the form of emergency financial aid for employees and enterprises.

According to the IEA’s Sustainable Recovery Tracker, just $380 billion has been allocated to clean energy initiatives.

According to the intergovernmental agency, if all spending plans are carried out, global carbon emissions will reach new highs in 2023 and continue to climb in the following years.

Overall carbon pollution would be 3.5 billion tonnes greater than in a scenario where economies adhere to the Paris climate agreement’s 1.5 degree Celsius warming goal, according to the report.

“Many governments have talked about the urgency of rebuilding better for a cleaner future since the Covid-19 issue occurred, but many have yet to put their money where their mouth is,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

According to the United Nations, emissions must reduce by more than 7% annually on average until 2030 in order to meet the 1.5 degree Celsius temperature goal.

Despite the fact that pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions reduced carbon pollution last year, levels of planet-warming chemicals in the atmosphere are still rising.

The effects of climate change are striking even established economies harder than ever before, with record-breaking heatwaves slamming North America and portions of northern Europe inundated in catastrophic flooding.

According to the IEA, investment initiatives outlined by G20 countries are likely to provide 60% of the spending needed to meet the Paris climate goals.

The figure decreased to just 20% among developing countries, as countries impacted hard by Covid-19 prioritized immediate health and welfare spending above long-term investment, according to the study.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) released its clean investment report in June, stating that if the world is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, annual green investment must increase more than sevenfold, from less than $150 billion in 2020 to more than $1 trillion by 2030.

More than 100 developing countries called on developed economies to fulfill a ten-year promise to pay $100 billion yearly to countries on the front lines of climate change last week.

The governments also asked historic polluters to reduce their emissions quickly in a letter sent ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.