COVID Pills from Merck and Pfizer are compared because Paxlovid appears to reduce death rates.

Based on preliminary analysis of an ongoing trial evaluating its effectiveness, Pfizer has reported that its new COVID medicine, Paxlovid, appears to minimize the risk of hospitalization and mortality.

Paxlovid, also known as PF-07321332, is an oral medication that is used to treat COVID patients as soon as they realize they have been exposed to the virus or as soon as symptoms appear.

Pfizer expects that the vaccine will prevent patients from becoming extremely ill or dying from SARS-CoV-2, a virus that continues to infect hundreds of thousands of people every day around the world.

The news comes just one day after the United Kingdom approved the use of another COVID-19 therapy tablet developed by Ridgeback and Merck, both of which are based in the United States. In the United Kingdom, the pill is marketed as Lagevrio, although it is also known as molnupiravir.

Paxlovid and molnupiravir are both virus inhibitors, which means they stop the COVID virus from replicating in the body. Both are designed to be administered to COVID patients and are taken orally.

According to Pfizer, Paxlovid works by inhibiting the activity of a COVID enzyme termed SARS-CoV-2-3CL. This enzyme is required for COVID viral replication.

Molnupiravir prevents the COVID virus from multiplying by combining with it and generating mistakes in its genetic code.

Pfizer is currently conducting a number of studies to determine the safety and efficacy of Paxlovid. EPIC studies, which stand for Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for Covid-19, are divided into several categories.

EPIC-SR examines standard-risk patients with a proven COVID infection; EPIC-PEP examines healthy persons who share a home with someone with COVID; and EPIC-HR examines non-hospitalized high-risk patients with a confirmed COVID infection.

Pfizer’s disclosure came after an early analysis of data from hundreds of adults who had participated by September 29 in the ongoing EPIC-HR research. Within three days of symptom onset, each patient was randomly assigned to either Paxlovid or a placebo orally every 12 hours for five days.

The study’s findings so far have focused on participants 28 days after they were randomized. In the Paxlovid group of 389 people, three were admitted to the hospital and none were discharged. This is a condensed version of the information.