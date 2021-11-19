COVID Origin Study Suggestions New Date for First Known Case: Scientists React.

A new perspective on COVID’s origins has been published in a paper that claims the disease’s first known case occurred at Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market.

The first confirmed case of COVID, according to the report, was a seafood vendor who became ill on December 11, 2019.

Michael Worobey, the chair of the University of Arizona’s ecology and evolutionary biology department, wrote the study, which was published in the journal Science on Thursday.

It contradicts previous research, which found the “first” COVID instance to be a 41-year-old male accountant with no ties to the Huanan Market and who resided 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away, according to Worobey.

The man’s fever didn’t start until December 16, according to Worobey’s review of medical records and interviews from the early stages of the pandemic.

“His symptoms appeared after many cases in Huanan Market workers, making a female seafood vendor there the first known case, with illness beginning on December 11,” according to the paper.

Worobey found that Huanan Market was the source of the first symptomatic COVID cases, offering “strong evidence” that the pandemic originated in a live-animal market rather than a laboratory breach or elsewhere.

He also mentioned the 2003 SARS coronavirus outbreak, in which the virus made “several independent leaps” from animals to humans as a result of live animal markets.

According to government data, the first documented incidence of COVID could have occurred as early as November 17 in a Hubei resident aged 55, according to an article published in the South China Morning Post in March 2020. Some of the planned dates were even earlier.

Criticism and Applause

His report has elicited both praise and condemnation from scientists.

“There’s been a lot of hand waving and water-muddying from random ‘internet sleuths’ who do this as a hobby,” Dr Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Georgetown University Center for Global Health Science and Security who is focusing on SARS-CoV-2, said on Twitter of Worobey’s analysis: “But this is what happens when a brilliant scientist specializing in pandemic pathogens and viral evolution decides.” This is a condensed version of the information.