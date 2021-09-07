COVID kills a Georgia couple on the same day the virus spreads across the state.

A couple in Georgia who died of COVID on the same have become the latest victims of the disease in a state hard-hit by the pandemic.

Edwin McCullers, 66, and his wife Linda McCullers, 58, died on August 28 at Memorial Hospital in Bainbridge, Georgia. In the city of Bainbridge, Decatur County, Georgia, the married couple owned various local businesses. This included Linda’s hair salon and Flint River Outfitters, which sells outdoor equipment, hunting and fishing gear.

On Facebook, Bainbridge local and friend of the McCullers, Jay Wells wrote: “Edwin and his dear wife Linda McCullers were two of the hardest working people I ever knew. Over the years, they created a number of incredibly successful enterprises, yet they always made time to individually care to each customer.

“Every visitor who passed through the front door was sincerely appreciated by them. I had known both of them for decades and counted myself fortunate to be able to call them friends.”

The statement was among dozens to appear on the social media site according to a report from WSB-TV Atalanta.

The McCullers’ family was also the ones that announced the pair had perished as a result of COVID, according to the station. Guests for the joint obituary were also asked to wear masks, according to the family. The funeral service for the couple will be held in private.

COVID deaths in Decatur County have decreased in the last 14 days, according to The New York Times COVID tracker, but remain highly high. COVID-related deaths in the county have remained consistent, averaging four every two weeks, while hospitalizations have risen by 62 percent since June.

According to a recent report from the Georgia Department of Health, the state’s Intensive Care Unit beds have reached over 95 percent capacity, and Georgia is one of the states in the southern United States that has been hardest hit by the virus.

Since the outbreak, one out of every six Decatur people has been sick, with a total of 4,079 cases documented in the county. The infection has claimed the lives of 66 people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that instances be reported in Georgia as a whole.