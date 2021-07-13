Covid is to blame for the largest increase in hunger in decades, according to the United Nations.

According to a UN assessment released on Monday, the Covid epidemic resulted in an estimated 18 percent increase in the number of people facing hunger, posing a major setback to efforts to ensure that everyone has access to food.

The globe was already on the wrong road to ending hunger by 2030, according to the analysis, but Covid had now thrown it back in the wrong direction.

According to the annual food security and nutrition report produced by many UN agencies, “economic downturns as a result of Covid-19 control measures around the world have contributed to one of the greatest increases in world hunger in decades.”

Although the pandemic’s entire impact has yet to be evaluated, the report estimates that 118 million more people will be hungry in 2020 than in 2019, an increase of 18%.

The increase in moderate or severe food insecurity was comparable to the prior five years put together.

“About one-third of the world’s population (2.37 billion) did not have adequate food in 2020, an increase of nearly 320 million individuals in just one year,” according to the research.

One out of every ten people was malnourished.

The economic crisis hit practically all low- and middle-income countries, resulting in a rise in hunger.

But it was in nations where there were also climate-related disasters, conflict, or both that the greatest impact was felt.

More than half of the malnourished individuals lived in Asia (418 million), more than a third in Africa (282 million), and 8% or 60 million in Latin America, according to the report.

Measures to combat the epidemic slowed circulation and prevented subsistence farmers from selling produce on local marketplaces in some nations, “particularly the poorest,” according to Dominique Burgeon, a director of the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO).

Meanwhile, in cities, “there were supply issues, which resulted in price increases,” he told AFP.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is simply the tip of the iceberg,” the research states.

“More concerning, the pandemic has highlighted the vulnerabilities that have developed in our food systems in recent years as a result of significant causes such as conflict, climatic variability and extremes, and economic slowdowns and downturns.”

However, two major food and nutrition summits, as well as the COP26 climate change conference, provide a unique opportunity to reverse the trend this year, according to UN agencies.

The FAO, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the World Bank jointly released the report.