COVID Deaths in the United States are at an all-time high, with Mississippi bearing the brunt of the burden.

COVID mortality in the United States have risen to their highest level since March, with about 1,600 Americans dying every day as a result of the disease. According to The New York Times COVID tracker, the southern states of the United States are still among the hardest afflicted.

On Sunday, the database indicates a weekly average of 1,648 deaths, which is identical to the figure of 1,663 deaths recorded on March 9.

According to Worldometer, the total number of COVID cases registered in the United States is about 42 million, with 677,988 persons dying. The overall number of COVID deaths could approach 700,000 by early October if the weekly average number of deaths per day in the county maintains around 1,600.

Mississippi is now the state with the highest rate of COVID deaths per capita, at 1.75 per 100,000 people. This equates to about 52 COVID deaths every day on average.

Florida continues to be the state with the highest daily average death rate, around 350 persons per day.

With less than one death every two days and 0.06 deaths per 100,000 persons, Washington D.C. has the lowest average daily death rate.

The statistics follow a rise in vaccination rates in the United States in the weeks leading up to Labor Day. Two weeks after their second Pfizer or Moderna shot, or two weeks after their Johnson & Johnson shot, a person is deemed fully immunized.

Mississippi remains one of the states in the United States with the lowest percentage of completely immunized citizens. Only 40% of the state’s population has got two doses of the COVID vaccination. Wyoming, West Virginia, Alabama, and Idaho are among the states with this percentage of completely vaccinated residents.

Vermont has the highest percentage of fully immunized citizens in the country, at 68 percent. In the United States, 54 percent of people are fully vaccinated, with no state yet obtaining full immunization for 70% of its residents.

Though COVID-related mortality in the United States remain high, the average number of cases and hospitalizations have decreased. This is a condensed version of the information.