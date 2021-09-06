COVID Cases in the United States Have Had Their Worst Week Since January.

Over the last week, COVID cases in the United States hit their highest level since January, with weekly averages exceeding 160,000 for the first time in several months.

Between August 31 and September 5, according to case statistics compiled by The New York Times, seven-day average cases reached the same levels as they did in late January.

According to the most recent data from the New York Times, the United States has reached 40,000,000 overall instances of COVID, with 648,264 deaths.

The country’s seven-day moving average of fatalities is rising, surpassing 1,000 in late August, according to CDC data, a milestone last reached in March, when numbers were falling from their January peak.

The number of people getting vaccinated in the United States is slowly increasing, according to Our World in Data, after hitting a multi-month low in July. The rate is currently around 0.28 vaccines per 100 individuals per day, down from a high of 1 per day in April but up from a low of 0.15 in July.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the government is presently fighting the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID, which accounts for nearly 100 percent of all sequenced cases nationwide.

In order to prevent new outbreaks, a number of school districts in the United States have temporarily closed their doors or switched to distance learning.

According to The Associated Press, the Connally Independent School District in central Texas canceled five campuses for the week on September 1 after two teachers died of COVID in one week.

Superintendent Wesley Holt said the schools hoped to reopen after the Labor Day vacation so that affected students could be isolated and district facilities could be thoroughly cleaned.

This happened after an outbreak in the Iraan-Sheffield school district in west Texas forced classrooms to close only a week after students returned due to an outbreak there at the end of August.

According to the CDC, the state has suffered with COVID and presently leads in terms of cases in the last seven days, with 128,131 as of September 4.

Governor Greg Abbott's approval rating has plummeted as a result of the