COVID Cases Have Increased in the Two Years Since the First Report. Is Science Doomed?

A illness that will revolutionize the world appeared two years ago in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

People fell ill with a strange respiratory sickness in December 2019, according to reports from a city in Hubei province, which soon spread around the world.

The South China Morning Post then reported in March 2020 on Chinese official data suggesting that the first documented incidence of COVID-19—a illness caused by a novel coronavirus dubbed SARS-CoV-2—may have occurred as early as November 17, 2019, in a citizen of Hubei province. It is still unknown who was the very first patient.

24 months later, most of the world is still reeling from the ravages of the respiratory epidemic that has infected over 250 million people, killed over 5 million people, and put over a billion people on lockdown at one point. There have been 47 million cases and nearly 760,000 deaths in the United States alone.

Scientists have created safe doses at unprecedented speed, allowing certain countries with access to mass COVID vaccination to experience a taste of normalcy. However, as illustrated in the figure below, the threat of further waves and lockdowns lurks over some as instances rise again in some locations.

The seven-day moving average of COVID cases in the United States is on the rise, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On November 9, the average number of cases was 74,745. They were at 80,823 as on November 14th.

In Europe, Austria has just placed two million unvaccinated people under quarantine in order to combat an outbreak. Due to an increase in cases, German authorities have agreed on measures requiring unvaccinated people to receive a negative COVID test before utilizing public transportation.

On November 12, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "Almost 2 million cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Europe last week; the largest in a single week in that region since the epidemic began." "Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, no country should be in this condition." This increase in instances follows nearly two years of on-again, off-again regulations.