COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters May Not Be Required Every Year, Scientists Say.

As the United States prepares to roll out booster doses, experts are debating whether a third COVID-19 shot is essential and whether it should become an annual event.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a joint statement this week allowing a third vaccination for Americans who had either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. However, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated on Thursday that this COVID-19 booster dose may not become an annual occurrence because a third shot may provide sufficient long-term protection for individuals.

“This virus has been humbling,” Walensky said on CBS’s “This Morning.” “I don’t want to say never, but we aren’t expecting you to need this annually,” he said. “It appears that after the third dose, you get a fairly robust reaction, so we’ll keep an eye on the science, both on the vaccine and the virus side.”

Some scientists, however, wonder whether a third dose is really required.

According to CNBC, some scientists have slammed the Biden administration’s push to widely distribute Covid-19 vaccine booster shots beginning Sept. 20, claiming that the data provided by federal health officials this week was insufficient to recommend third shots to the majority of the American population at this time.

Scientists believe that the administration’s booster shot rollout is premature, citing recent CDC studies that show that, while vaccine-based protection against the coronavirus has waned in recent months, vaccinated people still have long-term protection against hospitalization and severe infection.

Global leaders have also slammed the administration, with several calling for a freeze on COVID-19 booster shots to solve the vaccine supply problem in developing countries.

Despite the criticism, the United States’ booster shot program will continue.

Health care professionals, nursing home residents, and immunocompromised people in the United States will be among the first to receive the third dose of either Pfizer or Moderna starting next month.

Countries like the Congo, Chad, and Haiti, on the other hand, have fewer than 1% of their people immunized.