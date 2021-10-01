COVID-19 Prevention With Oral Drugs? Merck may be able to outsmart Pfizer when it comes to obtaining approval.

Merck (MRK), a German pharmaceutical company, revealed on Friday that it intends to seek emergency approval for its COVID-19 oral antiviral medication as soon as possible, potentially beating Pfizer, which is still in the trial phase of its own oral drug.

Merck made the move after a study shown that their medicine, molnupiravir, lowered the risk of hospitalization or mortality in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 by roughly 50%. It would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19 if approved.

Reuters quoted Merck CEO Robert Davis as saying, “This is going to influence the debate about how to manage COVID-19.”

Merck claims that their oral medication, which was given to study participants every 12 hours for five days around the world, is effective against all COVID types.

Unvaccinated people from all over the world, including Brazil, Guatemala, Italy, Japan, South Africa, Taiwan, and the United States, took part in the phase 3 experiment. Participants had at least one underlying disease that made them more susceptible to COVID problems.

The experiment also found that 7.3 percent of individuals given molnupiravir were admitted to the hospital within 29 days, compared to 14.1 percent of patients given a placebo.

There were no deaths among those who received the medicine, compared to eight deaths among those who received the placebo.

In a statement, Merck CEO Robert Davis stated, “More tools and therapies are urgently needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has become a leading cause of mortality and continues to severely harm patients, families, and society while straining health care systems all around the world.”

“With these encouraging findings, we are optimistic that molnupiravir will play a major role in the global fight against the pandemic,” he added.

Merck stock was trading at $82.32 at 10:34 a.m. on Friday, up $7.21 or 9.60 percent.