COVID-19 Lockdowns Reduced Air Pollution and Reduced Heart Attacks in Americans.

In the two years that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a worry, it has been known for causing several unanticipated adverse effects. According to a new study, one among the effects could have been a decrease in heart attacks among Americans during the lockdown last year.

The American Heart Association (AHA) released the findings of a study on Monday that looked at the link between heart attack deaths in the United States, air pollution levels, and COVID-19. It was discovered that as various states went into lockdown to stop the virus from spreading, there was less traffic, less pollution, and fewer heart attacks.

Researchers used daily air pollution data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) between January 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020, when lockdowns in the United States began to reduce, to examine the association between the three events.

They found that there were 60,722 heart attacks registered in this time period, a 6% decrease that corresponded to around 374 fewer heart attacks per 10,000 people, when data from the National Emergency Medical Services Information System and the United States Census were combined.

The findings show how a reduction in air pollution has a wide range of benefits for public health and the environment, according to Sidney Aung, B.A., a fourth-year medical student at the University of California, San Francisco and the study’s lead author.

“Lowering pollution has considerable health benefits at the population level, such as preventing heart attacks,” said Aung, who added that the study “highlights the importance of reducing air pollution,” which could “prevent heart attacks.”

”

“We hope that this will offer more motivation for increasing public health activities aimed at lowering air pollution,” the researcher told Associated Press (UPI).

Globally, lockdowns were determined to have produced qualitative environmental benefits by restricting human activities. Last year, the World Bank acknowledged that global air pollution levels had decreased, but warned that if governments abandoned environmental laws in the name of increasing economic activity, pollution levels could quickly rise again.

The findings of the latest study also support previous research that revealed a link between air pollution and the risk of heart attack. According to a 2017 study, pollution adds to the aggravation of risk factors such as expanding the heart. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.