COVID-19 kills 43 fully vaccinated Texans, mostly white men.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, about 43 completely vaccinated people have died from COVID-19 (DSHS).

The health service said that 43 people died after contracting the coronavirus between February 8 and July 14 this year, despite being completely vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.

Nearly 75 percent of the 43 individuals had major underlying health issues, such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, kidney illness, chronic lung disease, autoimmune disease, and COPD, according to the DSHS. The bulk of them, according to the department, were white guys. Furthermore, according to KXAN News, more than 95 percent of the breakthrough cases involved men aged 60 and up.

Breakthrough cases occur when a person who has been inoculated against the coronavirus acquires the disease despite having been immunized. According to the news organization, the month of May had the highest number of breakthrough cases in the state, with 13 persons contracting the virus despite being vaccinated.

As the world struggles to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, specialists are now encouraging the public to continue to take precautions even after getting vaccinated. This is because every day, more and more breakthrough cases are recorded across the United States, forcing health officials to urge individuals to put on face masks once more.

Despite the breakthrough cases, doctors continue to urge patients to get immunized in order to reduce their chances of being hospitalized and experiencing severe symptoms if they get COVID-19.

“The immunizations were created to keep us out of the hospital and prevent death. That was the whole point of the vaccine, and it worked much better than we expected,” said William Schaffner, MD, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

People should use the “belt-and-suspenders strategy” to reduce their risks of contracting the virus, according to Schaffner. To put it another way, people should use all of their resources to keep secure.

“Get vaccinated for sure, but since we can’t be sure the vaccines will be optimally protective and you’re particularly sensitive to serious disease, you’d be well advised to take at least one, if not more, of the other mitigation measures,” Schaffner said.