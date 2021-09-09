COVID-19 Infection Rate Is 10 Times Higher Than What Is Required To End Pandemic

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease specialist, the coronavirus infection rate in America is ten times higher than what is required to halt the pandemic.

“You can’t hang around in a country our size and have 100,000 infections a day. Before you start feeling comfortable, you have to drop way below 10,000,” Fauci told Axios.

“The aim is to inhibit the virus,” Fauci says. We’re still in pandemic mode right now, with 160,000 new illnesses every day. That isn’t even a modicum of control.” https://t.co/z80N0wAFk5

The 7-day moving average of daily COVID-19 infections is 153,246, up 4.9 percent from the previous 7-day moving average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The current average is up 123.6 percent from the previous year’s figure.

Fauci emphasized that the virus remains a concern to the public’s health, notwithstanding the present high infection rate.

“You’ll still get some people being sick, but it won’t be a public health threat,” Fauci said once enough people have been vaccinated.

According to the CDC, 62.7 percent of the public has received at least one vaccine injection, with 53.3 percent of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

While vaccines are available and efficient, Fauci believes that more has to be done to stop the virus from spreading. The longer the epidemic lasts, Fauci said, a “monster variety” resistant to the vaccination may emerge.

Fauci added in an early September briefing, as reported by Yahoo! News, that he is “keeping a very careful check” on the Mu variation, a COVID-19 strain that the WHO warns has the ability to bypass the immune system of vaccinated people.

The Mu form, however, is not a “urgent threat,” according to Fauci, because the Delta variant is still the most common strain in the country.

Fauci stated, “We’re undoubtedly aware of the Mu variant.”

“It’s something we’re keeping a careful watch on.”