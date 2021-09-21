Covid-19 claimed the lives of more Americans than the 1918 influenza pandemic.

According to recent research, despite a century of medical advancements, more Americans have died with Covid-19 than from the 1918 flu epidemic.

The latest somber milestone comes as the country is in the midst of its fourth wave, which is being driven by the extremely contagious Delta form, with low vaccination uptake in many areas being the leading cause of mortality.

As of Friday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker, there had been 675,722 US coronavirus deaths, surpassing the 675,000 US deaths during the influenza outbreak that began in the final year of World War I.

According to epidemiologists, the flu pandemic – frequently incorrectly referred to as the “Spanish flu” – killed 50 million people globally, making it the deadliest event in human history.

That is significantly more than the current global Covid death toll of roughly 4.7 million.

Despite accounting for only 5% of the world’s population, the United States has suffered a disproportionate 14 percent of those fatalities.

Because the population of the United States in 1918 was less than a third of what it is now, the flu deaths would be roughly 2.2 million in today’s values.

Unlike today’s influenzas, which primarily affect children and the elderly, the 1918 flu killed an abnormally large number of young adults.

Control attempts in 1918-19 were confined to non-pharmaceutical techniques because to the lack of vaccinations and antibiotics for secondary bacterial problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

These included “isolation, quarantine, proper personal cleanliness, disinfectant use, and public gathering restrictions,” according to the report.

When the Covid pandemic first broke out, many of the same precautions were recommended, including face masks.

There are now many safe and highly effective vaccines that have been developed and tested in record time – but nearly 60 million adults in the United States have yet to receive their first dose.

A polarized political climate has hampered uptake, as has an epistemological crisis, with misinformation supercharging vaccination hesitation to previously unheard-of levels.

Aside from vaccinations, effective treatments like as monoclonal antibodies, corticosteroids to control overactive immune responses in patients with severe Covid, and enhanced ventilators have been developed.

In the case of the 1918 influenza, descendants of the H1N1 strain now make up the seasonal influenza viruses we fight today, though with significantly less intensity.