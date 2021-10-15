Counter-terror cops in the United Kingdom are leading an investigation into the assassination of a Conservative MP.

The investigation into the killing of MP David Amess on Friday is being led by British counter-terrorism officials, according to police, who are investigating the second death of a UK politician while meeting voters since 2016.

The pro-Brexit Conservative MP, 69, a father of five who was originally elected to parliament in 1983, was stabbed to death inside a church in the small town of Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, while holding a monthly meeting with his local constituents.

At the scene, Essex police detained a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder and found a knife.

“The inquiry is in its early stages, and officers from the specialized counter-terrorism command are leading it,” said Ben-Julian Harrington, the force’s chief constable.

The Metropolitan Police, Britain’s largest police force, and the City of London Police are in charge of the counter-terror squad.

“At the time of the event, we made it plain that we did not believe there was any immediate threat to anyone else in the neighborhood,” Harrington continued.

“Investigators will have to assess whether or not this was a terrorist attack.”

The assassination has sent shockwaves throughout the United Kingdom.

Outside parliament, flags were lowered to half-mast, and tributes flowed in from all sides for Amess, who died just over five years after Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right fanatic.

Amess highlighted in his book “Ayes & Ears: A Survivor’s Guide to Westminster” published last year that Cox’s killing spurred increased security instructions for MPs, threatening to limit their access to constituents.

“I, like everyone else, was taken aback. He described Cox as “a young and successful woman who was cut down in the prime of her life, wrenched from the family that loved her.”

“This was not meant to happen in the UK,” he remarked, adding that he had experienced “nuisance” at his own home on occasion.

“The excellent British tradition of citizens publicly seeing their elected officials has been somewhat spoiled by these rising attacks.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was chairing a meeting with top ministers in the west of England when the event occurred, but he quickly returned to London.

“I believe people are astonished and disappointed because he was one of the kindest, nicest, most kind individuals in politics,” Johnson said of Amess, who he described as “a much-loved friend and colleague” and “a superb public servant.”

Theresa May, the former prime minister, called it “a dreadful day for our democracy.”

“It’s decent.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.