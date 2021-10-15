Counter-terror cops are investigating after a Conservative UK MP was stabbed to death.

The investigation into the killing of MP David Amess on Friday is being led by British counter-terrorism officials, according to police, who are investigating the second death of a UK politician while meeting voters since 2016.

The pro-Brexit Conservative MP, 69, was stabbed to death inside a church while holding a monthly conversation with his local residents in the small Essex town of Leigh-on-Sea, east of London.

A 25-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene, and a knife was recovered.

The man is believed to be a British national with Somali ancestry, according to many UK media reports citing sources.

“The inquiry is in its early stages, and officers from the specialized counter-terrorism command are leading it,” Essex police chief constable Ben-Julian Harrington told reporters.

“At the time of the event, we made it plain that we did not believe there was any immediate threat to anyone else in the neighborhood,” Harrington continued.

“Investigators will have to evaluate whether this is a terrorist act,” he added, adding that they will retain a “open mind.”

The assassination has sent shockwaves throughout the United Kingdom.

Flags in Westminster were lowered to half-mast as condolences flowed in from across the political spectrum for Amess, who died just over five years after Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist.

Amess highlighted in his book “Ayes & Ears: A Survivor’s Guide to Westminster” published last year that Cox’s death spurred increased security instructions for legislators, threatening to limit their access to constituents.

He commented on Cox’s murder, “This type of atrocity just wasn’t supposed to happen in the UK.”

“The excellent British tradition of citizens publicly seeing their elected officials has been somewhat spoiled by these rising attacks.”

Amess was “a much-loved friend and colleague” and “a wonderful public servant,” according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“I believe people are astonished and grieved because he was, above all, one of the kindest, nicest, and gentlest persons in politics.”

On Friday evening, dozens of local residents paid tribute to their dead elected representative at an impromptu and deeply moving liturgy held at another Leigh-on-Sea church near the crime scene.

“He died doing what he loved — seeing his constituents,” said Jeff Woolnough, the liturgy’s leader.

All of Britain's living past prime ministers, including Theresa May, paid tribute to Amess, calling it "a dreadful day for the country."