Corals in Egypt’s Red Sea are fading as the oceans warm.

Egyptian diving instructor Mohamed Abdelaziz stands on a boat floating gently in the Red Sea, watching tourists snorkel among the brightly colored corals, a natural treasure now threatened by climate change.

“If they go away, we’ll go away with them,” he says of the reef’s brilliant corals, a species-rich habitat just under the blue waters that is adored by divers all over the world.

Coral reefs, termed the “rainforests of the seas” because of their diverse biodiversity, are under threat worldwide as sea temperatures rise and acidity causes catastrophic “bleaching” occurrences.

Global warming, together with pollution and dynamite fishing, wiped out 14 percent of the world’s coral reefs between 2009 and 2018, according to the largest assessment ever conducted by the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network.

Many types of coral in the Red Sea, which is also surrounded by the Saudi peninsula, Sudan, and Eritrea, have been shown to be extremely heat-resistant, according to some research, but local experts say they have already seen the damage.

“We can see the repercussions of global warming right in front of our eyes,” said Islam Mohsen, a 37-year-old local diving instructor in Sharm El-Sheikh.

“The coral is discoloring and turning white,” says the researcher.

Coral reefs make up only 0.2 percent of the ocean floor, but they are home to more than a quarter of all marine animals and plants.

Outside of Southeast Asia, the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have the most biologically varied coral reef communities.

According to Egypt’s environment ministry, the Red Sea has 209 different varieties of coral, accounting for little over 5% of the world’s coral reefs.

According to the new global survey, the region’s live hard coral cover has fluctuated throughout the years but has decreased generally, from 36.1 percent in 1997 to 34.3 percent in 2019.

According to the paper, the causes of deteriorated reefs varied by area, but included tourism, coastal development, land runoff, and overfishing.

Egypt has taken steps to conserve reefs and marine life, which are vital to the local tourism industry.

The Egyptian Chamber of Diving and Water Sports, which controls 269 diving centers and over 2,900 professional divers, has deployed buoys to prevent boats from mooring in sensitive locations.

Beginner diving programs have also been halted in some regions to allow damaged reefs to recover.

Global warming, on the other hand, is the most serious imminent concern, and it is far more difficult to address.

More than 90% is absorbed by the oceans. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.