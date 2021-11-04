COP26’s ‘Hypocrisy’ is slammed by Mexico’s president.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lambasted participants in a key UN climate summit on Wednesday for their “hypocrisy,” accusing them of failing to address the problem’ core causes and citing their use of private jets as an example.

This week, the world’s top business and political leaders will assemble in Glasgow for COP26, which aims to forge a new ambitious climate deal.

However, Mexico’s Marxist president, better known as AMLO, dismissed the meeting, comparing it to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which is notorious for its exorbitant costs and elitist chin-wagging.

“”These conferences mimic those in Davos,” Lopez Obrador stated, labeling WEF members as “technocrats and neoliberals.” Lopez Obrador was one of the heads of state who elected not to attend COP26.

”

“At the same time as they organize conferences for environmental conservation, the world’s most powerful countries boost their fuel production,” he remarked. “After that, they fly on private planes.” “Enough with the hypocrisy and the craze. That is what I would address the United Nations: we must battle the world’s tremendous terrible inequity.” Lopez Obrador, who has only traveled abroad a few times since assuming office in 2018, will fly to New York next week to take up the UN Security Council presidency.

“We must make decisions, act, and not simply talk if we want to protect the environment,” he said, praising Mexico’s commitment to invest $1.3 billion per year in reforestation.

The “Sowing Life” program intends to create 15,000 jobs by planting a billion trees throughout Mexico’s 32 states.