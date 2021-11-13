COP26 Reaches a Hard-Won Agreement, but the UN Says It Isn’t Enough.

After two weeks of arduous negotiations, over 200 countries agreed on a worldwide accord to address climate change on Saturday, but it fell short of what scientists believe is required to limit disastrous temperature spikes.

At the COP26 summit in Glasgow, rich countries were accused of failing to provide much-needed funding to vulnerable governments facing drought, rising seas, fire, and storms.

Alok Sharma, the president of COP26 from the United Kingdom, summarized the marathon talks, telling delegates: “It’s time to make a choice. And the decisions you’ll have to make are crucial.” China and India, on the other hand, pushed on weakening wording on fossil fuels in the final summit decision text.

Sharma, who was in tears when the final transaction was sealed, stated “Please accept my apologies for the manner in which this process has unfolded. I apologize profusely “before slamming his gavel down.

Delegates arrived at the discussions with the goal of achieving the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of preventing temperature rises to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius.

They were also tasked with securing funds for countries that are most vulnerable to climate-related droughts, floods, and storms exacerbated by rising sea levels.

According to many, the agreement falls well short of what is required to avoid disastrous warming and assist countries in adapting to or recouping damages from the global disasters now underway.

In response to the outcome, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised the agreement but stated that it was “insufficient.”

“We’re still on the verge of a climatic disaster,” he added.

“COP has failed to provide quick aid for people suffering now,” Laurence Tubiana, the deal’s architect, told AFP.

The final language urged countries to speed up measures to “phase out” inefficient fossil fuel subsidies and “phase down” unfiltered coal.

Emitters of a large size The mention of polluting fuels was contested by China and India, and the final text’s language was far more subtle than earlier drafts.

All countries were also required to expedite their carbon reductions by presenting new national plans by 2022, three years earlier than the Paris agreement.

However, due to strong opposition from affluent countries led by the United States and the European Union, the text was changed to remove any mention of a specific financial facility for the losses and damage that climate change has already inflicted in impoverished countries.

Instead, it just promised more “conversation” on the matter in the future.

“For some, loss and destruction may be the start of conversation and dialogue,” stated Maldives Environment Minister Shauna Aminath. “However, for us, this is a question of life and death.” Despite the fact that the host country, the United Kingdom, stated that it wanted COP26 to continue. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.