COP26 has issued a warning that the “world is watching” as talks hit snags.

At the crucial UN climate summit on Thursday, COP26 President Alok Sharma said there was still a lot of unfinished business, as experts encouraged negotiators to heed their warnings about the need for immediate action to combat global warming.

Representatives from over 200 countries convened in Glasgow for arduous negotiations aimed at keeping the globe on track to meet the Paris Agreement’s target of preventing global warming to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius.

However, with emissions continuing to rise and current pledges putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a variety of issues, ranging from reducing greenhouse gas emissions to providing financial assistance to countries already dealing with supercharged storms, floods, and droughts.

“We haven’t arrived yet. On Thursday, Sharma informed delegates that “there is still a lot more work to be done,” adding that he was “concerned.” “Particularly concerning is the number of unsolved financial difficulties a day before the meeting is scheduled to end.

“The entire world is watching us, and they want us to work together and find an agreement. And we’re well aware that we can’t afford to let them down.” His remarks follow a combined Chinese-US agreement to speed climate action this decade, which experts say should ease concerns that tensions seen early in the summit may derail the discussions.

The surprising announcement, made by envoys John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua, stated that the world’s two greatest polluters “recognize the importance and urgency of the climate catastrophe,” yet it lacked specific action.

Importantly, the declaration emphasized the need to decrease carbon pollution this decade and pledged to move quickly to cut methane emissions, a powerful greenhouse gas.

“The US and China collaborating closely on climate change and reducing methane emissions can only be good news,” said Bernice Lee, research director at the Chatham House think tank.

“However, the statement is insufficient to seal the deal. Here in Glasgow, the real test for Washington and Beijing will be how aggressively they press for a 1.5C agreement.” Nations pledged in the 2015 Paris Agreement to keep global warming “well below” two degrees Celsius and aim toward a safer 1.5 degree limit through broad carbon reductions.

Countries also agreed to double their carbon reduction commitments every five years as part of the agreement’s “ratchet” process, which aims to achieve ever-higher climate ambition.

Weather extremes are already being amplified by the 1.1C of warming so far, exposing populations all around the world to more.