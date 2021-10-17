COP26, according to Greta Thunberg, is unlikely to result in “significant changes.”

The impending climate negotiations in Glasgow, heralded as humanity’s final chance to escape catastrophic global warming, are unlikely to “lead to substantial improvements,” according to Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg, whose Fridays For Future movement has sparked worldwide street rallies, said activists must continue to “push” for meaningful change.

“As things are, this COP will not result in any significant changes; we’ll have to keep pushing,” she told AFP on the sidelines of a climate concert in Stockholm.

“Of course, my aspirations are that we will suddenly recognize that we are in the midst of an existential crisis and respond accordingly,” she continued.

Thousands braved the fall chill to attend the concert, which featured roughly 20 acts.

Thunberg stunned the audience by singing and dancing to the 1980s classic “Never Gonna Give You Up” by British musician Rick Astley.

The COP26 summit in Scotland, which will take place from October 31 to November 12, will be the largest climate conference since the historic Paris meetings in 2015, and is viewed as a critical step towards establishing global emissions targets to limit global warming.

International summits, according to Thunberg, “have the capacity to change (things) because they bring so many people together.”

“So we may need to make sure that we take advantage of that opportunity to improve things,” she said.

Thunberg emphasized the importance of “shifting the attention away from trying to find loopholes” and toward “truly rescuing the earth.”

The Glasgow meeting will attempt to persuade big developing economies to do more to reduce carbon emissions, as well as encourage the wealthy world to contribute billions more to aid poorer countries in adapting to climate change.

Last month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the globe is on a “catastrophic” course toward 2.7 degrees Celsius warming if global emissions are not reduced.

That figure would shattered the Paris climate agreement’s temperature targets, which aimed for warming to be well below 2 degrees Celsius and preferably capped at 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.