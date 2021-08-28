Continue your search for Monarch Butterfly Eggs in Canada’s Gardens.

When conservationists in Canada go out looking for monarch eggs, they usually bring a magnifying lens and a notebook. They’re volunteers taking part in an endangered butterfly census this summer.

The greatest months to see the monarch butterfly in Canada are July and August, when it can be seen in all stages of development: eggs, caterpillar, chrysalis, and mature butterfly.

It’s also the breeding season for the generation that will embark on a 4,000-kilometer (2,500-mile) voyage to Mexico in a few weeks.

However, the research is difficult. “Each leaf has one egg laid by the monarch butterfly. While some insects can lay a dozen eggs at once, the monarch only lays one. So we’re looking for something very small,” says Jacques Kirouac, one of the hundreds of people who participate in Mission Monarch’s citizen science program.

The eggs of these insects, which are famed for their vibrant orange and black colors, are off-white or yellow in color and roughly the size of a pinhead, with ridges running from tip to base.

The Montreal Insectarium established this program five years ago to research monarch breeding areas in response to the species’ grave plight. Researchers use the information to identify which zones need to be protected. In the United States, comparable initiatives exist.

Monarchs on the continent’s eastern side are facing a crisis: their population has dropped by more than 80% in the last two decades. Western monarchs, which hibernate in California, are in even worse shape: the recent census by Western Monarch Count revealed that there are fewer than 2,000 left, down 99.9% since the 1980s.

The disappearance of insects, which is less spectacular and noticeable to the public than that of huge mammals, is just as concerning, according to the scientists.

They pollinate plants, recycle nutrients, and provide as a staple diet for other animals, making them vital to ecosystems and economies.

“It’s a lovely butterfly. It would be a huge loss if we lost it,” adds Renald Saint-Onge, another Mission Monarch volunteer.

This 73-year-old ornithologist and former carpenter feels compelled to “rescue this butterfly.” As a result, he determined to grow as many milkweed plants as he could at home. This perennial plant, which is sometimes considered a weed, is the only one where the monarch butterfly lays its eggs. However, we are finding it less and less.

“We have milkweed and nectar-bearing plants in the natural fields. Brief News from Washington Newsday.