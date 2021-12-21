Conservationists have filed a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a record number of manatee deaths.

In 2013, 830 manatees perished in Florida, setting a new record for manatee deaths. This year’s record was shattered, with over 1,000 manatee deaths in the state as of November. This is more than double the normal yearly death rate over five years, according to Earthjustice, a non-profit environmental litigation organization, and accounts for 12% of all manatees in Florida.

According to the organization, malnutrition was responsible for a large number of deaths this year. The algal blooms that devastated the seagrass that manatees rely on for sustenance were “driven” by water pollution. Authorities even allowed the rare step to feed the manatees earlier this month, despite the “extraordinary death incidence.” The Center for Biological Diversity, Save the Manatee Club, and Defenders of Wildlife issued a 60-day notice to the EPA for violations of the endangered species act for “failing to reinitiate consultation concerning the unusual mortality event for manatees in the Indian River Lagoon,” according to the statement. The groups claimed that the lagoon’s water quality regulations were inadequate, allowing contaminants such as fertilizers and sewage to enter. This garbage is ultimately responsible for the extinction of the vital seagrass.

“To avert such harms, Congress adopted the ESA and the CWA (Clean Water Act).” These statutes demand that EPA-approved water quality standards preserve water quality and endangered animals like the manatee, according to the notification.

“However, the current numeric nutrient guidelines for estuaries do not meet these requirements.” According to new information, the current standards suffer from insufficient enforcement, an excessively long compliance timeline, and a failure to account for the impact of legacy contamination,” it continued.

Before the groups file a lawsuit, the agency has 60 days to respond to the charges in the letter. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, this is a legal requirement before initiating a lawsuit against a government agency.

"It's brutally evident that Florida isn't doing enough to regulate the sewage and fertilizer pollution wreaking havoc on the Indian River Lagoon," Earthjustice attorney Elizabeth Forsyth said in a statement. "For the sake of the manatees and all the other wildlife and people who rely on Florida's waterways, it's time for the EPA to step in and enforce the Clean Water Act."