Conflict and Climate Change Worsening Hunger in Africa: A Report, Covid.

According to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other agencies, hunger in Africa has deteriorated considerably since 2014, with an over 50 percent increase in individuals classified undernourished.

According to a new report, the number of people suffering hungry in Africa reached about 282 million in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the population, an increase of 89 million from just six years ago.

The majority of this deterioration occurred between 2019 and 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic blamed for worsening the main causes of hunger.

According to a new report released by the FAO, the African Union, and the UN Economic Commission for Africa, “hunger has deteriorated dramatically” across the continent after a long period of progress between 2000 and 2013.

The analysis looked at trends from 2014 through 2020, but 2021 was projected to be even worse, “with no lessening of hunger’s key drivers.”

Undernourishment was most prevalent in the continent’s eastern, western, and central regions, which is described as when someone cannot receive enough food to meet their needs and live a normal and healthy life.

Africa accounted for 55% of the global increase in the number of undernourished individuals during the reporting period, putting the globe on track to miss the UN’s 2030 hunger-eradication objective.

Conflict and climate change have been cited as the other two primary drivers of hunger, with the inaffordability of nutritious meals and underlying issues such as poverty and inequality also contributing.

The Covid-19 pandemic, on the other hand, “added to the previously existing obstacles, further hampering attempts to eliminate hunger and malnutrition in the region.”

The report recommended the international community to help countries in need in the short term, but also to invest in agriculture and other relevant industries in the long run to create resilience to climate extremes.