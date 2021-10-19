Concrete is the third-largest CO2 emitter in the planet.

Concrete, if it were a country, would rank third in the world in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, trailing only China and the United States.

What can be done to make this substance, which is crucial for worldwide housing, construction, and infrastructure, less harmful to the environment?

Cement is the most widely used substance on the planet, with 150 tonnes of cement consumed per second for concrete production.

Each year, the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) estimates that 14 billion cubic meters of concrete are cast.

Cement production alone emits up to 7% of global CO2 emissions, which is three times the amount emitted by aviation.

“That’s more than all of the emissions from the European Union or India,” Valerie Masson-Delmotte, a key contributor to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, told AFP. “It’s just behind China and the United States.”

With ever-increasing urbanisation rates in Africa and Asia, the global influence of this basic building material is only expected to increase.

The major binder that keeps the pebbles and stones in concrete together is cement. Clinker, a byproduct of heating clay and limestone in a furnace, is the main component.

CO2 is created when it is heated.

The process of burning to 1,400 degrees Celsius produces around one tonne of CO2 per tonne of cement manufactured.

This chemical process, which has remained unchanged since the first production of cement over 200 years ago, is responsible for 70% of the sector’s emissions.

The remaining 30% is derived from the energy used to power the furnaces.

By 2050, the concrete industry has stated that it aspires to be carbon neutral. It established a target of decreasing emissions by “an additional 25%” by 2030 in October.

Over the course of a decade, this would save five billion tonnes of CO2.

Carbon capture and storage (CCUS) technologies, which have yet to be deployed at any significant scale, are critical to ridding the sector of CO2 emissions.

However, it also recommends modifications such as recycling old concrete and using biofuels instead of hydrocarbons in its blast furnaces.

China National Building Material Company, for example, has pledged to “do their share” in the industry’s decarbonization.

On the other hand, some start-ups are developing novel techniques to reduce emissions.

Solidia, based in the United States, proposes to absorb CO2 and utilize it to dry out the concrete mix, reducing the amount of water used in the process.

CarbonCure is looking into it in Canada. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.