Concerns over Covid and global growth send stocks tumbling.

Concerns about mounting Covid-19 cases and their impact on global growth dragged on global stocks on Friday, sending Wall Street into the red for the week.

Wall Street opened higher as statistics showed an unexpected increase in US retail sales. However, markets quickly fell into the red, with losses increasing as the day progressed.

Profit taking was a play in Friday’s session and throughout the week, according to analysts, after the market set new highs earlier in the month.

According to Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, investors are “continuing to reduce successful holdings” as they wait for more clarity on the economy’s direction.

The broad-based S&P 500 finished 0.8 percent lower at 4,327.16, bringing its weekly losses to approximately 1%.

In many places of the world, the extremely contagious Delta strain has caused infection rates to skyrocket, prompting authorities to reimpose some restrictions.

“Covid-19 fears remain, and the economic prognosis is not as bright as it was just a few weeks ago,” said Oanda market analyst Edward Moya.

Investors were concerned by increased Covid-19 infections, and the Bank of Japan lowered its economic growth prediction for the current fiscal year, causing major European bourses to fall, including Tokyo, which closed one percent lower.

Late profit-taking wiped away early gains on Hong Kong’s major index, which was flat ahead of a US warning about conducting business in the territory.

The US cautioned its business community of the “increasing hazards” of working in Hong Kong due to China’s clampdown in a long-awaited report that has already been condemned by China.

Hong Kong, a former British colony returned to China in 1997, “retains numerous economic distinctions” from the mainland, including stricter intellectual property rights, according to the report.

However, Washington cited a deteriorating climate as a result of a national security statute passed last year, which included the detention of one US citizen, famed human rights lawyer John Clancey.

Shanghai fell 0.7 percent, with Seoul, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok following suit. Wellington remained unchanged, while Sydney, Singapore, and Jakarta rose little.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.9 percent at 34,687.85. (close)

S&P 500: DOWN 0.8 percent at 4,327.16 in New York (close)

Nasdaq: DOWN 0.8 percent at 14,427.24 in New York (close)

The FTSE 100 index in London is down less than 0.1 percent at 7,008.09. (close)

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is down 0.6 percent at 15,540.31. (close)

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.5 percent at 6,460.08. (close)

At 4,035.77, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.5 percent (close)

