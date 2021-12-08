Concerns from scientists are growing as climate ‘Net-zero’ plans gain traction.

Faced with the possibility of ever-deadlier heat waves, rising seas, and crop failures threatening the global food chain, countries, corporations, and cities appear to have devised a strategy: net zero emissions.

The idea is simple: starting today, they must absorb as much carbon dioxide as they release by a particular date, usually 2050, in order to achieve carbon neutrality.

However, scientists and monitoring organizations are becoming increasingly concerned about a flood of ambiguous net-zero pledges that appear to prioritize offsets and future technology advances above immediate carbon reductions.

Today’s carbon neutrality initiatives, according to Myles Allen, director of Oxford Net Zero at the University of Oxford, “are not fit for purpose.”

“Planting trees won’t be enough to offset increased fossil fuel use for very long. Even the most ambitious governments have not recognised this in their net-zero ambitions “According to AFP, he said.

At last month’s COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, India became the first big emitter to pledge to working toward net-zero emissions, joining China, the United States, and the European Union.

According to the Net Zero Tracker (NZT), net-zero plans already encompass 90 percent of global GDP. However, the vast majority are still undefined, according to the report.

Take into account the offsets. These are times when countries or businesses take steps to offset their emissions, such as tree planting or direct CO2 capture. NZT discovered that 91% of country targets and 48% of public company targets failed to identify whether offsets are included in their net-zero plans.

Furthermore, it was shown that just 32% of corporate net-zero targets address “scope 3 emissions,” or those from a company’s products, which often account for the large bulk of carbon pollution from a given corporation.

Most decarbonization pledges “don’t make sense” without including scope 3 emissions, according to Alberto Carrillo Pineda, co-founder of the Science Based Targets initiative, which helps companies align their net-zero plans with what science says is needed to avoid catastrophic warming.

“It matters from a climate standpoint,” he told AFP, “since firms are pushing emissions not only through their activities but also by what they buy and sell.”

“Their business model is based on this. A corporation would not exist without its product, so it must be considered from the standpoint of emissions.” The UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) examined the situation. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.