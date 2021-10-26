Concerns for the ISS as the $150 billion space station ages in 2021.

A group of corporations said on Monday that the International Space Station (ISS) will be replaced in space in less than ten years by a privately funded successor.

Blue Origin, the multibillionaire Jeff Bezos’ company, will partner on an Earth-orbiting commercial colony named Orbital Reef with Boeing, Sierra Space, and others. It will be operational by 2030 if everything goes according to plan.

The second station will be built at the same time as the ISS, which is expected to be retired between 2028 and 2030.

The station, which has been continually staffed by astronauts from almost 20 countries for more than two decades, has had a number of challenges this year.

thrown off kilter

After Russian spacecraft pulled the entire station into an unusual orientation twice since July, astronauts have had to go into emergency mode.

The first incident occurred in the summer, when Russia’s recently arrived Nauka research module connected to the station. The module accidentally ignited its thrusters while mission controllers were going through some tests, and teams had to recover control of the ISS.

The ISS crew “was never and is not in any danger,” according to NASA, but the mistake did delay the arrival of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

A test-fire of the engines on Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 crew module, which was moored to the station, knocked the entire structure off of its normal position earlier this month, in a similar occurrence. According to The New York Times, control of the station was reclaimed in less than half an hour.

Leaks and cracks

Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly reported problems with its space station modules, including an air leak on the Zvezda service module that has been observed since 2020. Since the year 2000, the module has been docked to the station.

Crews tried to address the problem by sealing gaps, but the leak persisted, causing a pressure decrease at one point. According to Reuters, it does not pose a threat to ISS residents.

Other cracks, however, made headlines in August, when Vladimir Solovyov, chief engineer of the Russian rocket and space corporation Energia, told news agency RIA that “superficial fissures” had been discovered on the Russian Zarya module, adding, according to Reuters, “This is bad and suggests that the fissures will begin to spread over time.”

Solovyov has expressed himself numerous times. This is a condensed version of the information.