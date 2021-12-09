Comet Leonard Passes Earth in Beautiful Photos Before It Disappears for 80,000 Years

This week, the brightest comet of the year continues to pass over Earth, with astrophotographers from all over the world taking advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to picture the gleaming ice ball.

Gregory J. Leonard, an astronomer and research specialist at the University of Arizona, discovered Leonard, also known as C/2021 A1, in January 2021.

In the months that followed, scientists discovered that Leonard was on a course that would bring it relatively close to Earth on its way to the sun, and that by December, people would be able to see it with the naked eye.

According to EarthSky, comet Leonard is not visible to the naked eye, though some sharp watchers may be able to see it in clear, dark skies. It is, nonetheless, a good comet to see using telescopes and 10×50 binoculars.

The comet was photographed by photographers in the United Kingdom and Texas, followed by a timelapse from Christopher Becke in Virginia.

On Friday morning, a better time lapse of comet Leonard passing over globular cluster M3. A little more than an hour of motion. pic.twitter.com/RUg3YwAWjT — @BeckePhysics (Christopher Becke) 5th of December, 2021 Leonard should be visible from North America and similar latitudes if they face east for roughly 45 minutes. This is a condensed version of the information.