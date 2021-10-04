Colorado Fireball Shoots Across the Night Sky in Stunning Videos

On Sunday night, videos showed a huge fireball lighting through the sky of Colorado, triggering scores of eyewitness reports.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) has gathered information on the fireball courtesy to submissions from local neighbors.

The majority of the material was obtained by accident on Nest or Ring home security cameras. You can find these on YouTube if you search for “AMS event #6226-2021.”

They all appear to be displaying the same thing. A dazzling blue ball of light suddenly illuminates a dark and silent night.

It flashes briefly before rapidly dimming into a little orange ball that leaves a burning trail before disappearing.

The entire occurrence lasted only a few seconds, yet during that time, the light was sufficient to brighten the ground practically as if it were midday, depending on the camera’s position. Cory Breider submitted the clip below to AMS.

Nearly all of the 50 eyewitness reports are based in central and north Colorado, with one in Wyoming and another in New Mexico, according to an AMS map.

“The whole sky lighted up,” commented Jeff G., who submitted in a witness report and the security camera footage below from Westminster, Colorado.

“I witnessed this live going westbound on Pena Blvd having just dropped my husband off at DIA,” Amanda Wahrer, of Arvada, Colorado, stated. Later, I discovered that my doorbell camera in Arvada had also recorded the incident.”

The fireball appears in the sky above her front porch, briefly illuminating the streets before flashing out of existence, as seen in the doorbell cam clip below.

The fireball occurred around 10:31 a.m. UT, or 6:31 a.m. ET, according to almost all sources.

A fireball, according to the American Meteor Society, is a meteor that is especially bright—brighter than the planet Venus.

Meteors are created by a meteoroid, which is a lump of space. This is a condensed version of the information.