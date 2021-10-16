Colombia sterilizes 24 hippos on drug lord Pablo Escobar’s former estate.

Authorities stated on Friday that 24 of the 80 hippopotamuses wandering on the former estate of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar were sterilized owing to the “uncontrolled” expansion of this “invasive” species.

The legendary Escobar had imported a number of exotic animals to reside on his property, including flamingos, giraffes, zebras, and kangaroos, before he was shot dead by police in 1993.

Except for the hippopotamuses, all of the animals were sold to zoos after his death.

Escobar began his collection with a single male and female hippos.

They were left to wander on his Hacienda Napoles estate, which has now been converted into a theme park, because they were too big to relocate, but their numbers have grown since then.

According to a bulletin from Cornare, a regional environmental protection agency in northwest Colombia, the hippos were shot with darts to inject them with a drug called GonaCon.

“It’s a contraception that works for both men and women” and is less expensive than surgical sterilization, according to Cornare.

“However, it’s complicated because experts recommend three doses,” says the author.

A total of 11 hippos had previously been sterilized using more traditional methods.

Experts believe this is the world’s largest herd of hippopotamuses, and it has caused problems.

According to David Echeverri, a Cornare expert featured in the bulletin, “the presence of these creatures in an ecosystem that is not their own has effects such as the displacement of indigenous species.”

Hippos are also to blame for “ecosystem disruption” and attacks on local fishermen.

According to Forbes, Escobar developed a cocaine trafficking business that made him one of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Colombia is the world’s leading producer of cocaine, with much of it trafficked to the United States, some 30 years after his death.