Coal miners in Bulgaria are bracing for a “disaster” as phaseout approaches.

Nikolay Dinev, 34, has worked as a coal miner for 12 years, but his future is uncertain as the UN’s COP26 climate conference in Glasgow considers an EU-wide coal phase-out.

On the borders of the Maritsa East complex in central Bulgaria, Dinev told AFP, “It would be a disaster… The closure is imminent.”

Bulgaria, which joined the EU in 2007 but remains one of the poorest and most coal-dependent countries in the bloc, had long avoided establishing a timeline to phase out coal-fired electricity generation.

However, as part of its commitments under the European Green Deal, the government said last month that it will propose 2038 or 2040 as possible end dates.

Miners’ trade unions staged a protest in Sofia’s capital, urging the government to save the industry, which employs 30,000 people.

Over a third of Bulgaria’s electricity comes from the Maritsa East complex, which employs 12,000 people. For decades, the region’s open-pit coal mines and power plants have been the primary source of revenue.

According to data from the energy ministry, the mines’ lignite resources, which were found by a French geologist in the mid-19th century and later developed by Soviet engineers, hold another 1.5 billion tonnes of coal.

The government has proposed forming a state corporation to turn mining regions into industrial parks, providing jobs for retired miners, although Dinev wishes he could “put back the process (of mine closure) by 30 years” until his retirement.

He had hoped to become a team leader until recently, and had even begun attending remote classes from the University of Mining and Geology in order to advance.

But now, Dinev is making other plans: “I’ll probably travel abroad,” he said, echoing the sentiments of millions of other Bulgarians who have fled to the West in search of better chances since the fall of Communism in 1989.

“I quit the army because my monthly pay was 500 leva (255 euros, $296) and they gave me twice as much here. I convince myself that I may have made a mistake at the time “He explained his decision to become a miner in the footsteps of his father, who worked in the mines for 31 years and saw his childhood home consumed by their expansion.

Dinev now makes 1,500 leva (750 euros, $889) per month for working 12 hours a day maintaining equipment, which is “not bad for the region,” he said.

Dinev was successful. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.