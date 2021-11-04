Coal miners are suffering as a result of France’s climate goals.

At 295 meters (975 feet), the Gardanne smokestack is the highest in France, but the mood at the power station beneath the once-proud chimney has reached an all-time low.

Gardanne is one of the last coal-fired power plants in France. Anger and sorrow have crept across this 20,000-person city half an hour northeast of Marseille since the government announced the closing of its coal facilities three years ago to assist meet climate objectives.

Many people have lost their employment, and they are angry at the government for not assisting them in finding work in the post-coal era.

“What good is an ecological transition if it results in widespread unemployment?” said Nadir Hadjali, the head of the hard-left CGT union at the 1950s power plant.

As part of its strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, France has pledged to close three of its four remaining coal plants by next year and the final one in 2024.

Although China, India, and other European countries continue to rely significantly on coal for electricity, France’s reliance on the highly polluting fossil fuel has been dropping for decades, with nuclear power accounting for more than two-thirds of the country’s electrical mix.

According to the environment ministry, the latest French plant closures have put approximately 1,400 jobs at risk, including 220 at Gardanne and the adjacent Fos-sur-Mer port, which handles coal imports for the plant.

Workers hung up a banner at the site’s entrance that said, “We’re fighting for our employment, the power station will live.” But, thus far, that wish has remained unfulfilled.

When coal was officially phased out of the Gardanne facility in 2018, there was a plan to convert it into a biomass power station that would burn wood pellets to generate electricity.

The experiment, which had already been panned by environmentalists, was called off after only a month due to a dispute between management and workers about the transition’s socioeconomic conditions.

The impasse reached a climax last month when management accused the union of orchestrating an illegal occupation of the site by 80 hooded individuals.

The CGT stated that all it did was “defend” the station, which it claimed had become unsafe as a result of the loss of 98 of its 154 jobs.

The facility's owners, GazelEnergie, a subsidiary of Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's energy firm EPH, submitted a plan in September to turn it into a production site for.