CO2 levels have risen as a result of the Climate Summit’s pledges to reduce emissions.

According to a report released on Thursday, global CO2 emissions are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels next year, as countries sign up to fossil-fuel reduction promises criticized by environmentalists as being too vague.

The sobering emissions report was hailed as a “reality check” for governments assembled in Glasgow for the COP26 summit, which is considered as a last chance to avert catastrophic climate catastrophe.

The release of the Global Carbon Project’s yearly report this week put a damper on moderate gains, revealing that emissions from gas and coal will climb in 2021 by more than they fell during the pandemic.

It showed that CO2 emissions could surpass the 40-billion-tonne mark established in 2019, which many had believed would be a peak.

According to the estimate, China will account for 31% of world emissions this year as it tries to push its economy over Covid-19.

“This report is a wake-up call,” said co-author Corinne Le Quere, a climate change science professor at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom.

“It demonstrates what’s going on in the real world while we’re here in Glasgow debating climate change.”

The study was released as two pledges from countries and financial organizations paved the way for a faster transition away from dirty energy.

Twenty countries pledged to “stop new direct public assistance for the international unabated fossil fuel energy industry by the end of 2022,” including major backers the United States and Canada.

Unabated fossil fuel projects are those that do not use technology to absorb the CO2 they emit.

Despite having made identical undertakings individually, China, South Korea, and Japan — all significant overseas fossil fuel financiers — did not sign on.

While stopping overseas funding is considered as a boost to the COP26 summit and critical to meeting the Paris Agreement target of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius beyond pre-industrial levels, reducing local coal use, which is by far the dirtiest fossil fuel, is even more critical.

More than 40 countries have signed a pledge to phase out coal use within their borders within decades, according to host Britain.

South Korea, Indonesia, and Poland were among the signatories, with all three countries ranking in the top ten internationally in terms of coal-fired power capacity.

Organizers of COP26 claim that 23 countries pledged for the first time to phase out coal use, despite the fact that several of these countries, like Poland, already had pre-existing phase-out pledges.

