CO2 is sucked from the air and turned into rock in Iceland.

A newly-opened facility at the foot of an Icelandic volcano is taking carbon dioxide from the air and converting it into rock, locking away the main cause of global warming.

The Hellisheidi geothermal power plant in southwest Iceland is where Orca, which is named after the Icelandic word for “energy,” undertakes its cutting-edge work.

As the world strives to avoid catastrophic global warming, the world’s largest plant using direct air capture technology (DAC) is gradually capturing the interest.

DAC, on the other hand, is the least developed of the carbon removal technologies touted as the key to offsetting the delayed transition away from fossil fuels.

Climeworks, a Swiss start-up that has just completed a factory 30 kilometers from Reykjavik in collaboration with Icelandic firms, remains undeterred.

Julie Gosalvez, the company’s marketing director, stated, “You have to learn to walk before you can run.”

Her company collaborates with Carbfix, an Icelandic company that pioneered subterranean carbon storage, and ON Power, a local geothermal energy provider.

The company employs Carbfix’s approach, which simulates a natural process that can take hundreds of thousands of years in an accelerated format.

The plant differs from more standard carbon capture and storage (CCS) initiatives at highly polluting industrial smokestacks in that it pulls CO2 from the ambient air.

The neighboring geothermal power plant powers the massive steel structure, which is resting on cement slabs and connected to a network of pipelines.

The facility is made up of eight containers stacked in pairs, similar to those used in maritime transit.

Fans in front of the collector pull in ambient air and discharge it through ventilators at the back, generally CO2-free.

“Very specific filter material inside our collection containers,” according to project manager Lukas Kaufmann, catches carbon dioxide.

“We close the filter as soon as it’s full, and then we heat it up to roughly 100 degrees Celsius” to separate the pure gas, according to Kaufmann.

After being cleaned of contaminants in the next process hall, the carbon dioxide is routed three kilometers (1.8 miles) down to an area where grey, igloo-shaped domes dot a lunar-like landscape.

The gas is dissolved in fresh water and then injected into basalt rock between 800 and 2,000 meters underground under high pressure.

When the gas comes into touch with the calcium, magnesium, and iron in the rock, the solidification process begins, which is a chemical reaction that turns it into calcified white crystals. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.