CO2 Emissions Are Expected To Recover To Pre-Covid Levels.

According to a report released Thursday ahead of a landmark agreement by leading economies to halt direct financing for overseas fossil fuel projects by 2022, global CO2 emissions are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels next year.

The sobering emissions report was hailed as a “reality check” for governments assembled in Glasgow for the COP26 summit, which is considered as a last chance to avert catastrophic climate catastrophe.

The release of the Global Carbon Project’s yearly report this week put a damper on moderate gains, revealing that emissions from oil, gas, and coal will climb in 2021 by more than they fell during the pandemic.

It estimated that CO2 emissions could surpass the 40-billion-tonne mark reached in 2019, which many had predicted as a peak.

According to the estimate, China will account for 31% of world emissions this year as it tries to push its economy over Covid-19.

“This report is a wake-up call,” said co-author Corrine Le Quere, a climate change science professor at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom.

“It demonstrates what’s going on in the real world while we’re here in Glasgow debating climate change.”

The research was released ahead of a vow by 19 countries, including the US and Canada, to “stop new direct public assistance for the international unabated fossil fuel energy industry by the end of 2022.”

Unabated fossil fuel projects are those that do not use technology to absorb the CO2 they emit.

According to analysts, the decision might result in an annual shift of more than $15 billion from coal, oil, and gas to green energy.

China, South Korea, and Japan, all significant overseas fossil fuel funders, did not sign on, putting the agreement in jeopardy.

Nonetheless, it was viewed as a positive for the COP26 conference, which organizers say is critical to achieving the Paris climate agreement’s aim of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

More than a hundred countries agreed earlier this week to cut methane emissions by at least 30% this decade.

However, China and India, the world’s top and fourth largest emitters, have not joined either promise.

Last month, the G20 committed to stop funding new unabated coal plants in other countries, but Thursday’s agreement is the first of its kind to include oil and gas projects.

