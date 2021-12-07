Cloud seeding is explained, as China is said to have manipulated the weather ahead of a political parade.

According to scientists, China was able to deploy cloud seeding, a weather manipulation technique, to assure good air quality and clear skies for a huge event in the summer.

Cloud seeding is a technique for influencing the weather by increasing the likelihood of rain at a specific time and location. Other locations can likewise be kept free using this strategy.

The Chinese government utilized cloud seeding to bring on rains over suburban Beijing and several adjacent areas just hours before the Communist Party’s centenary ceremony in July, according to the South China Morning Post, which quoted scientists from Tsinghua University.

The “artificial rain” created had the effect of cleansing the sky of particulate pollution in the days leading up to the event.

Locals report they saw rockets launched into the sky on the eve of the ceremony, and scientists believe they were carrying silver iodide, a substance commonly used in cloud seeding.

Cloud seeding works by injecting a chemical into existing clouds, such as silver iodide. This causes the water droplets within the clouds to freeze and clump together, eventually falling out of the cloud as rain.

Cloud seeding has a wide range of uses. It can be used to boost rainfall, lessen hail, and eliminate fog, according to the North American Weather Modification Council (NAWMC), which might be advantageous at a busy airport.

The effect of cloud seeding might happen practically instantly after the chemical is released into the cloud. This can be done in a variety of methods, including by aircraft or ground-based generators.

Although there has been some controversy about whether cloud seeding is highly effective over the years, China has invested well over a billion dollars in the technology in recent years to help alleviate drought and other natural calamities, according to the Xinhua news agency. Cloud seeding has also piqued the curiosity of the United States as a potential drought-relieving strategy.

NASA has been the subject of a cloud seeding rumor in recent years. Proponents of the myth allege that the space agency creates clouds using some sort of massive machine. This is a condensed version of the information.