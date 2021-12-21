Clitoris-Responding Brain Region Discovered by Scientists

The brain region connected to genital contact in women was revealed in a new scientific study released Monday, and it was shown to be more developed in volunteers who reported having more sex.

The 20 adult females in the study had their clitorises stimulated while their brains were scanned using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

The researchers point out that their study, which was published in the journal JNeurosci, doesn’t address whether having a larger area dedicated to genital stimulation makes women more responsive to touch.

It also doesn’t say if having a larger developed brain region dedicated to genital touch leads to more intercourse or whether having more intercourse extends the region, similar to training out a muscle.

However, the findings may be used in the future to tailor treatments for those who have been affected by sexual violence or who have sexual dysfunction.

“It’s entirely understudied,” co-author Christine Heim, a professor of medical psychology at Charite University Hospital in Berlin, told AFP, “how the female genitals are represented in the somatosensory cortex in humans, and whether it has any capacity to alter in relation to experience or use.”

Sensory information from all throughout the body is received and processed by the somatosensory cortex. A representational map is formed when each portion of the body corresponds to a separate location of the cortex.

However, the component of the map that corresponds to female genitals has been a source of contention until recently.

Previous research had it under the representation of the foot in some cases, and towards the hip in others.

The explanation for this was due to imprecise stimulation techniques, such as when self or partner gave manual stimulation, other portions of the body were handled at the same time, or the process produced arousal, blurring the results.

Other researchers were able to develop a technique in 2005 that provided very localized tactile stimulation for penises, allowing them to pinpoint the exact part of the male body dedicated to this location. Females, on the other hand, did not have a similar breakthrough.

Twenty healthy women between the ages of 18 and 45 were chosen for the new study.

A little spherical device developed expressly for the task was placed above the underwear at the level of the clitoris for stimulation. The device’s membrane vibrated somewhat due to air jets.

According to co-author John-Dylan Haynes of Charite’s Berlin Center for Advanced Neuroimaging, the strategy was designed to be “as comfortable as feasible” for the volunteers.

