Climate-vulnerable island nations appeal to the international community to save “our very future.”

After a landmark UN research warned that accelerated global warming and rising sea levels threaten their existence, dozens of small island states most vulnerable to the effects of climate change have called on the world to safeguard “our very future.”

The call to action comes after a climate research warned that catastrophic global warming is happening much faster than previously predicted, an assessment that world leaders and environmental groups greeted with dismay and optimism.

Diann Black-Layne, the Alliance of Small Island States’ (AOSIS) top climate negotiator and ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda, said in a statement late Monday, “We have to turn this around.”

“The grim reality is that if we keep warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, we would still face a half-metre rise in sea level. However, if we can keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, we can avoid a three-metre rise in sea level in the long run. The Maldives, the world’s lowest-lying country, is among the 39 countries in the category, which includes Cuba, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, and the Maldives.

The analysis highlighted that governments all across the world must take decisive action to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

According to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change study, which was released on Monday, the globe is on track to hit that level by 2030, a decade earlier than forecast just three years ago.

More extreme weather events such as fires, typhoons, droughts, and floods will be more common as a result of this amount of global warming.

The IPCC concluded that by mid-century, the 1.5C threshold will have been crossed across the board, by a tenth of a degree along the most ambitious pathway and by nearly a full degree at the other extreme, in its first major scientific assessment since 2014.

According to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are “choking our planet and putting billions of people in immediate danger,” and countries must “join forces” to avoid disaster.

Many world leaders reacted to the study by demanding immediate action to slow the global temperature rise.

Despite the report’s findings, Australia’s conservative prime leader rebuffed rising calls on Tuesday to adopt more ambitious emissions targets, while China insisted on carrying out its climate pledges and signaled no new policies.