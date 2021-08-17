Climate “tipping points” are approaching, according to three out of four people.

According to a global opinion poll issued Tuesday, 73 percent of respondents now believe that human activity is causing abrupt and irreversible “tipping points” in the Earth’s climate.

More than half (58%) of respondents in G20 countries are very or extremely concerned about the state of the world, according to the study, which was conducted before the release of a bombshell UN climate science report last week.

Scientists are growing concerned that some natural feedback loops, such as irreversible melting of ice sheets or permafrost, are on the verge of being triggered, as humanity’s massive carbon emissions show little signs of reducing despite a pandemic.

According to the IPCC study, Earth will be 1.5 degrees Celsius hotter than pre-industrial times by 2030, a decade earlier than it predicted just three years ago.

It stated that “low probability, high impact” tipping points, such as the Amazon transitioning from a carbon sink to a carbon source, “cannot be ruled out.”

According to a poll released Tuesday by the Global Commons Alliance and Ipsos MORI, four out of five people want to do more to protect the environment.

“The world is not dozing off on its way to disaster. People see that we are taking enormous risks, and they want to do more, and they want their governments to do more,” Owen Gaffney, lead author of a paper based on the poll’s findings, said.

People in underdeveloped countries were more inclined than those in affluent countries to be eager to safeguard nature and the climate, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

Ninety-five percent of Indonesians and 94 percent of South Africans indicated they would do more for the environment, compared to 70 percent and 74 percent, respectively, in Germany and the United States.

Even though 59 percent of those polled feel that a speedy transition away from fossil fuels is necessary, only 8% believe that large-scale economic shifts are required this decade.

The poll revealed that “people actually want to do something to conserve nature, but they report a lack of information and financial limits to what they can do,” according to Gaffney.

According to Kenyan environmentalist Elizabeth Wathuti, “the vast majority of people in the world’s wealthiest countries… are concerned about the state of the earth and wish to safeguard it.”

“They want to be custodians of the planet. This should serve as a wake-up call to all leaders.”